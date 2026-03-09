Explora Journeys Celebrates Triple Milestones for Three New Ships

Explora Journeys celebrated triple milestones at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy today as three more luxury cruise ships moved to the next stage of construction.

It was a big day for Explora Journeys as their entire fleet of six ships is either in service or now under construction.

The day started with the first piece of steel being cut on Explora VI. Next up was the coin ceremony for Explora V where lucky coins were welded to the ship’s hull, a maritime tradition.

The big event for the day was the float-out of Explora IV. After a blessing and a bottle breaking across the hull, the dry dock began to get flooded so the ship can move to the final stage of construction, the outfitting.

This will open up the dry dock for Explora V and the blocks of the ship can begin to come together.

This is the third triple ceremony held by Explora Journeys in the last 18 months. The luxury cruise line currently has two ships in service and four under construction by Fincantieri in Genoa. Explora III will enter service this summer and is currently in the final stage of construction.

Each ship is an emblem of Italian shipbuilding, introducing design innovations and technological improvements that push the boundaries of excellence at sea while generating significant economic and employment benefits for the country.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“For the first time, all six ships in our fleet are either in service or under construction — a defining moment as we bring the ‘Ocean State of Mind’ to life on an even greater scale.

“These ships realize the Aponte-Vago family’s vision of an experience where the ocean itself becomes the destination — inviting wellbeing, discovery and a deeper connection with the ocean. As our fleet grows, we are introducing more discerning guests to a new expression of luxury ocean travel — one that stands in a category of its own and challenges the idea that luxury must always be anchored to land, instead finding its home on the horizon.”