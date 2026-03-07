Can You Really Cruise Without the App? One Cruiser Tried It, Shared How It Went

While some shudder at the thought of even leaving the house without a phone full of apps for every whim and fancy, one cruiser decided to try taking a cruise without using the cruise line’s app.

Every major cruise line has an app. Who doesn’t nowadays? And it’s typically recommended that you download the app before the cruise.

The app will allow you to do everything from booking a reservation to seeing what’s happening all around the ship, on top of a hundred other things.

But in an age where technology and screens rule our every waking minute, some travelers prefer to truly get away from it all when on vacation. There’s a growing trend of desiring to set sail on a cruise without having to rely on a smartphone to have a good experience.

But is it possible? Can you even function on a ship without using the ship’s app? One cruiser decided to try it out.

They then shared expected and unexpected issues that came up on the 5-night sailing.

Health Questionnaire

For many, the app is needed even weeks before boarding with digital check-ins and health questionnaires.

One Redditor decided to bypass the phone entirely when sailing on a Royal Caribbean cruise on Enchantment of the Seas.

By using a desktop computer to check in and printing out physical luggage tags and boarding passes, they said the process was a “total non-issue” in the social media post.

Even the mandatory health questionnaire, which many assume is tied to the app, was a breeze.

“The questionnaire took maybe 10 seconds with our check-in attendant,” the cruiser noted.

Interestingly, they observed that even those who completed it on the app were often asked the same questions by staff anyway, making the app on this point somewhat redundant.

The Return of the Paper Compass

Many cruise lines have discontinued the use of those paper daily schedules and refer passengers to their app. But you can still request them from guest services.

This cruiser relied on the paper version of Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Compass to see what was going on.

The Reddit user said that the physical copy actually enhanced their vacation vibe.

“It became a cute little routine,” they shared. “We would pick up a paper copy at guest services while we grabbed coffee, go to breakfast together, and each use colored pens to star the activities we wanted to do.”

And apparently, this traveler was not alone in this thought. A few other comments to the post stated that they agreed that the paper version is often more useful.

Another traveler pointed out that when walking around the ship, they didn’t “have to worry about damage or loss like I would with a phone/wallet.”

Reservations

When it came to managing daily things like dining and spending, the digital “requirement” proved to be more of a suggestion.

“We just visited the host stand if we needed to make a change or request something,” the cruise passenger explained, stating that they never encountered a problem with manual reservations.

Muster Drill

The user forgot to bring this up in the original post but responded to a question about it in the comments. For digital muster drills the crew member at your muster station just scans your phone and you’re pretty much good to go.

In this case, the Redditor said that they “chatted with the onboard person at our station and watched the briefing on the TV in the room. Pretty easy.”

Navigating a Few Issues

Of course, going low-tech isn’t without its “kerfuffles” as the passenger stated. The primary issue for this cruiser was internet access. While you don’t technically need the app to use the ship’s Wi-Fi, the initial setup can be tricky.

In this case, the cruiser relied on a friend’s app to access a pin code for the connection. So, this wasn’t entirely app-free from that standpoint.

When asked why the user even used the internet if they wanted to disconnect, they responded that the roommate purchased it and offered to add it to the other phone as a secondary device.

Why Bother?

Some comments pointed out a problem with the attempt to avoid use of the app.

One stated that ignoring the app is simply “making your life and vacation more difficult.” Others pointed out that the app is the first place to see real-time schedule changes or cancelations.

However, the app-free traveler explained that the goal wasn’t just convenience. It was really all about a mental break.

“In my normal life I use my smartphone a lot… I wanted to leave my phone in my room most of the time, have a more low-tech experience.”

So, Is the App Really Necessary?

The consensus from this 5-night experiment on Enchantment of the Seas?

Sure, you can absolutely function without the app, provided you’re willing do a few other things manually or in person.

While some users called the experiment “ridiculous,” others found it refreshing: “I haven’t sailed in many years and have been wondering how much I can get away with just leaving my phone in the room,” one user stated.

The choice to disconnect still exists. It just requires more work.

Bottom Line

The Reddit post racked up over 60 comments and there was quite a bit of pushback from regular cruisers who said the app was more about convenience and that it didn’t make sense to avoid it altogether.

One comment even stated, “Um… okay. Cool. I see you like making things hard on yourself for no reason. Not really something I’d brag about but you do you, boo.”

Cruise lines really are trying to make your vacation a better and more relaxing experience, and for some, the app is the only way to go.

But the cruiser pointed out a great thought in a comment that I wanted to reiterate here:

“For some people, that [cruising without the app] may be more stressful. That’s okay! Everyone vacations differently!”

That’s what I love about cruising the most. Everyone on board can have a unique experience and yet still have an amazing vacation.