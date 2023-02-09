One Year Until the Debut of Sun Princess, the Newest Cruise Ship From Princess

71 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

In one year, the newest and largest cruise ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet will debut. Sun Princess will be the first of two new Sphere class ships from the cruise line.



“With such an amazing opportunity to elevate the guest experience, it takes an equally talented team of revered mariners to oversee the ship’s final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, then officially take delivery of the ship and welcome the first guests onboard,” said Princess President John Padgett.

“Sun Princess promises something special for everyone and we’re pleased to announce the skilled and deserving team, led by Captains Street and Arrigo, who will guide Sun Princess through the remainder of the construction phase and ready her for her shining debut in just one year,” Padgett added.

The 175,500 gross ton, 4,300-guest vessel will be the largest ship ever constructed for Princess Cruises with an array of exciting new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

Sponsored Links



The cruise ship will be highlighted by amazing, never-before-seen spaces such as The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, the next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and the three-story Horizons Dining Room.

A team with over 150 years of experience will lead the cruise ship as it enters service in early 2024. They are: