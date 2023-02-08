Carnival Cruise Line Unveils One of Their Most Unique Cruises Ever

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled one of their most unique cruises ever, a 31 day cruise that will visit three continents and start in Australia and end in Seattle in 2024.

The cruise will take place on Carnival Luminosa starting on April 1, 2024 out of Brisbane, Australia. The cruise will visit port stops in Guam; Okinawa, Hiroshima, Yokohama (Tokyo), Aomori and Kushiro, Japan; Seward, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, and a cruise through the Hubbard Glacier before ending in Seattle, Washington on May 1, 2024.

It will be one of the longest cruises Carnival Cruise Line has ever offered and the latest in their Carnival Journeys sailings.  This one month cruise is now open for bookings.

“This itinerary reads like a travel lover’s wish list. This transpacific voyage on Carnival Luminosa is a truly unique offering,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we continue to grow our fleet and our offerings, our team is taking every opportunity to create exceptional new experiences for our guests. This sailing is a perfect testament to that.”

Carnival Cruise Line currently has more than 150 longer itineraries open for sale, including over 70 Carnival Journeys cruises.

Carnival Luminosa was recently added to Carnival’s fleet after it was transferred from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
