One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships Is Now Sailing From the NYC Area

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, is now sailing from the New York City area for the first time.

Oasis of the Seas is now sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey offering seven night cruises to The Bahamas that include a visit to the cruise line’s award winning private island, CocoCay. Two years ago the cruise ship received a $165 million renovation that saw many new innovations added to the vessel.

Oasis of the Seas ushered in a new era of cruising when the cruise ship debuted more than a decade ago. The ship features showstopping entertainment, a variety of restaurants, lounges and bars and nonstop adventure throughout its seven unique neighborhoods, including the Boardwalk and Central Park.

Sponsored Links



Oasis is of the Seas is transforming vacations yet again with its Big Apple debut that brings new, bold adventures to the area, including:

The Perfect Storm, an action-packed trio of high-speed waterslides

A reimagined resort-style pool deck with vibrant Caribbean vibes and more ways for all ages to kick back or have fun in casitas, hammocks and in-pool loungers, and at Splashaway Bay kids aqua park or signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, complete with 80 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, arcade classics, an Owner’s Box VIP area, bar fare and ice-cold brews

Hotspots like Spotlight Karaoke, Bionic Bar – where a dynamic duo of robotic bartenders serve up favorite sips – and Music Hall, a live music venue with a revolving roster of cover bands and an expansive dance floor to match

Adventure Ocean, reimagined into an interactive, personalized and immersive experience for young guests to choose their own adventures across new areas. And

Social298, a maxed-out lounge just for teens, with the latest gaming consoles, music, movies, games and an outdoor deck known as The Patio.

View Prices on Cruises on Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas will sail from the New York City area through the end of October before repositioning to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.