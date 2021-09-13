Cruise News Royal Caribbean One of the World's Largest Cruise Ships Is Now Sailing From the...

One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships Is Now Sailing From the NYC Area

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, is now sailing from the New York City area for the first time.

Oasis of the Seas is now sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey offering seven night cruises to The Bahamas that include a visit to the cruise line’s award winning private island, CocoCay. Two years ago the cruise ship received a $165 million renovation that saw many new innovations added to the vessel.

Oasis of the Seas ushered in a new era of cruising when the cruise ship debuted more than a decade ago.  The ship features showstopping entertainment, a variety of restaurants, lounges and bars and nonstop adventure throughout its seven unique neighborhoods, including the Boardwalk and Central Park.

Sponsored Links

Oasis is of the Seas is transforming vacations yet again with its Big Apple debut that brings new, bold adventures to the area, including:

  • The Perfect Storm, an action-packed trio of high-speed waterslides
  • A reimagined resort-style pool deck with vibrant Caribbean vibes and more ways for all ages to kick back or have fun in casitas, hammocks and in-pool loungers, and at Splashaway Bay kids aqua park or signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut
  • Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, complete with 80 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, arcade classics, an Owner’s Box VIP area, bar fare and ice-cold brews
  • Hotspots like Spotlight Karaoke, Bionic Bar – where a dynamic duo of robotic bartenders serve up favorite sips – and Music Hall, a live music venue with a revolving roster of cover bands and an expansive dance floor to match
  • Adventure Ocean, reimagined into an interactive, personalized and immersive experience for young guests to choose their own adventures across new areas. And
  • Social298, a maxed-out lounge just for teens, with the latest gaming consoles, music, movies, games and an outdoor deck known as The Patio.
  • View Prices on Cruises on Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas will sail from the New York City area through the end of October before repositioning to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean One of the World's Largest Cruise Ships Is Now Sailing From the...
Previous articleAnother U.S. Cruise Port Reopens As Carnival Brings Back Another Cruise Ship
Next articleHolland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has issued updated protocols for cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 from a U.S. port.  The protocols include everything from vaccinations...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is offering balcony cabins for the price of oceanview cabins on one of their cruise ships for the next month. From now until...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,227FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has issued updated protocols for cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 from a U.S. port.  The protocols include everything from vaccinations...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Offering Balcony Cabins for the Price of Oceanview

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is offering balcony cabins for the price of oceanview cabins on one of their cruise ships for the next month. From now until...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

One of Royal Caribbean’s Largest Cruise Ships Returns to Service

Ben Souza -
One of Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, returned to service this week when the vessel began to sail from Barcelona,...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has issued updated protocols for cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 from a U.S. port.  The protocols include everything from vaccinations...

Holland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that their entire fleet will be back in service by last spring 2022 after giving return dates for three...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share