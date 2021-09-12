Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Another U.S. Cruise Port Reopens As Carnival Brings Back Another Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The Port of Baltimore became the latest cruise port in the U.S. to reopen when passengers began boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship earlier today.

Carnival Pride will set sail on the first cruise out of Baltimore in more than a year as the vessel heads to the Bahamas for a week long voyage.

Prior to departure, a “Back to Fun” event was held in the terminal during which Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Pride Captain Maurizio Ruggiero and Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast.”

“What a great day for the Port of Baltimore!” said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City. Baltimore’s Cruise Maryland is terrific — our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away. The cruise terminal sits alongside Baltimore’s world famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point. There’s plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. So cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world.”

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore in 2009 and since then has carried well over one million guests, making Carnival the number one cruise operator from the port.

Carnival Legend will replace Carnival Pride in November.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
