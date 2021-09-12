Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Receives Approval to Sail From New Homeport in Florida

MSC Cruises Receives Approval to Sail From New Homeport in Florida

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
MSC Cruises has received approval from the CDC to restart cruises on MSC Divina on September 16.  It will be the first time that the cruise line has sailed out of Port Canaveral as the ship will offer three, four, and seven night cruises.

MSC Divina will be the cruise line’s 11th cruise to resume cruises and their second out of a U.S. port.

“After officially resuming cruises from the U.S. with MSC Meraviglia in early August, we are thrilled to cross another significant milestone toward bringing our entire fleet back to sea around the world for safe, relaxing and enjoyable cruises,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “In the U.S. in particular, MSC Divina’s restart will bring us into an entirely new, easily accessible embarkation destination, providing our guests with more choice when cruising with us to popular destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean, including our stunning new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”

With MSC Divina’s upcoming restart, MSC Cruises’ guests can now select from a variety of 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries from two embarkation ports in Florida: Miami and Orlando / Port Canaveral.

Following MSC Divina’s restart, MSC Meraviglia will add 7-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean. All cruises will continue to operate under MSC Cruises’ industry-leading health and safety protocol, including testing measures, vaccine requirements, mask-wearing, social distancing, enhanced sanitization and more.

With comprehensive health measures in place, cruisers on board can enjoy virtually the same experience they look forward to, with gourmet dining, award-winning entertainment and enriching activities.

MSC Cruises itineraries from Florida ports also feature stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, named Best New Cruise Destination, where guests can enjoy the island’s natural beauty, discover local marine life and soak up the spirit of The Bahamas.

With cruise ships docking at the island from early morning into the evening — and often overnight — guests can spend a full day enjoying two miles of pristine, white sand beaches and activities including stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, thrilling wave runner rides and more.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza is a world traveler who has visited 41 countries and currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News.
