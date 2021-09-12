Carnival Partners with Quest Diagnostics for Pre-Cruise Testing

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, has partnered with Quest Diagnostics for convenient pre-cruise COVID-19 testing.



This new partnership will benefit cruisers who are sailing on Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn. Currently, all guests, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than three days before their embarkation, along with additional health and safety requirements.

Beginning September 13, 2021 and after, in accordance with CDC directives, all vaccinated guests must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than two days before their embarkation (for example, if a cruise leaves on a Saturday, guests should schedule their tests for the Thursday before embarking). Details about requirements are available on the Carnival Corporation cruise line brand websites.

The pre-board test (molecular or antigen) is one of the added measures recently implemented by the company’s cruise lines, which have been operating with enhanced health and safety protocols designed to change as needed to adapt to the evolving public health environment.

“Access to testing continues to play an important role in the restart of our guest operations, and working with Quest simplifies the process for our guests by making it easier to access convenient testing options from a trusted national laboratory provider,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “These testing protocols are part of our layered approach to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

Guests may schedule testing with Quest Diagnostics at more than 1,500 locations, including Quest Diagnostics patient service centers and select Walmart and other retail pharmacy locations throughout the U.S. Appointments are required and may be scheduled online via secure link provided by Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line or Seabourn. Results are typically available within 48 hours via email or mobile application.

Carnival Corporation has worked closely with health and medical experts globally and nationally, as well as with authorities in destination countries, to put in place comprehensive health and safety protocols for protection and mitigation across the entire cruise experience for all of the company’s nine brands.

This includes cross-industry learnings and best practices based on the proven health and safety record of industrywide sailings, and input from top scientists and public health, epidemiological and policy experts. Details about enhanced protocols, including the latest information and requirements for each Carnival Corporation cruise line brand, are available at their websites.