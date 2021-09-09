Another Caribbean Cruise Port Reopening to Cruise Ships Next Week

Another Caribbean cruise port will reopen to cruise ships next week when Celebrity Equinox visits St. Kitts and Nevis.



On September 14, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will host 1,400 passengers on Celebrity Equinox at its Port Zante. The visit by Celebrity Equinox, which is part of its parent company Royal Caribbean Group, will mark the first call by the Royal Caribbean Group to the twin-island since the onset of the pandemic.

St. Kitts and Nevis remains in high demand as a renowned port for its exceptional tours complemented by an unmatched experience. The nation achieved the honorary Marquee Port status two cruise seasons in a row before the pandemic for reaching the one million passenger mark.

According to officials, St. Kitts and Nevis will create a bubble at Port Zante to resume cruise tourism in the country. These safety protocols involve having 95 percent of all crew onboard the vessel fully vaccinated according to the CDC guidelines and ensuring all guests over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation or the US Food and Drug Administration approved vaccine. All individuals must also submit a negative PCR or Antigen test three days before the embarkation of the vessel at homeport at the beginning of the cruise.

Funded by the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, Port Zante sees cruise ship visits from many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and P&O Cruises.

Minister Grant told CS Global Partners that revenue from CBI’s Sustainable Growth Fund option has played a pivotal role in keeping the economy afloat during the pandemic through the Poverty Alleviation Programme and it has also aided the preparation to reopen the tourism sector safety. “All signs point to a positive recovery of the economy in St Kitts and Nevis as global businesses begins to grow,” he added.

St. Kitts and Nevis has the longest-standing CBI Programme in the industry, which has helped cultivate and improve the nation’s infrastructure development and social services. CBI funds generated through foreign investors also continue to finance healthcare, education and sports ventures on the islands.