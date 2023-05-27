One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Adds 4 New Drink Packages

P&O Cruises, one of nine cruise lines owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, has added four new drink packages that are rolling out on their ships.



The new drink packages from P&O Cruises can be purchased up to three days before embarkation and within the first two nights on board the ship. The four new drink packages are as follows:

The Refresh drinks package

Price before the cruise: £9.85 | On-board price: £10.95 (per person, per day)

The package includes a selected range of soft drinks including favorites such as lemonade, Pepsi and juices.

For guests travelling with children aged 16 years and under and who choose either a Classic or Deluxe drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be provided at no extra cost.

The Alcohol-free drinks package

Price before the cruise: £22.45 | On-board price: £24.95 (per person, per day)

The Alcohol-free package includes everything from the Refresh package, plus Costa Coffee, teapigs and an extended range of soft drinks.

The Classic drinks package

Price before the cruise: £40.45 | On-board price: £44.95 (per person, per day)

The Classic drinks package includes everything from the Refresh and Alcohol-free drinks packages, plus an array of refreshing spirits, wines and classic cocktails. Guests will also be able to sample P&O Cruises exclusive Marabelle Gin and Golden Tide Rum with a mixer of their choice.

For guests travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Classic drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost.

Guests will also receive a 20% discount on drinks excluded from this package.

The Deluxe drinks package

Price before the cruise: £49.45 | On-board price: £54.95 (per person, per day)

The Deluxe drinks package includes the same selection as all of the other drinks packages plus an extended range of cocktails, spirits and wines.

For guests travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Deluxe drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost.

Guests will also receive a 20% discount on drinks excluded from this package.

Drinks Packages cannot be purchased on a ‘per day’ basis and packages purchased on board are non-refundable. All adults in the same cabin must purchase the same package and all packages are limited to 15 drinks in any 24-hour period.

Drinks packages will be available on board Iona and Ventura from May 20, 2023 and across the rest of the fleet by July 2023.