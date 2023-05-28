Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service After 1 Month Makeover

78 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship returns to service today after spending the last month in dry dock getting a refurbishment.



Carnival Pride returns to service today and kicks off Carnival Cruise Line’s 2023 European cruise season. The cruise ship is sailing for the first time with Carnival’s news red, white, and blue livery.

Carnival Pride had been in dry dock since April 28 receiving a bow to stern makeover, new upgrades, and to enhance the ship for guests with disabilities.

“I’m so proud of our team. They have done amazing work refreshing and enhancing Carnival Pride just in time for her Europe sailings,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We welcome everyone on Carnival ships, so we are happy we’ve completed the work to make the ship accessible to those with disabilities. I’m also delighted to see the addition of the Heroes Tribute bar since it has been popular with our guests and has resonated well with military service members and their families.”

Improvements added to Carnival Pride include a new Heroes Tribute Bar, Chef’s Table, Dreams Studio, and Carnival Adventures Shop. In addition, the cruise ship’s steakhouse has been refreshed and re-named Fahrenheit 555, the casino expanded and the spa rebranded to the Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center.

The guests sailing Carnival Pride from Barcelona today are embarking on a 12-day cruise, with ports of call that include Lisbon, Portugal; Le Havre (Paris), France; and Zeebrugge (Brussels), Belgium.

The cruise ship will sail a series of European cruises through October 28, 2023, which include various itineraries with departures from Dover, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

Carnival Pride concludes its European season with a 15-day transatlantic voyage back to the U.S. that departs October 28, 2023, and ends November 12, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.