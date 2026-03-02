Norwegian Cruise Line Walks Back Dress Code Changes

In the middle of February, Norwegian Cruise Line made a few changes to their dress code that mainly affected guests who dine at one of the specialty restaurants on their ships.

Late last week, NCL walked back the changes and issued an update on February 26, 2026.

Norwegian said the freedom of Freestyle Cruising allows guests to dress up how they like, from resort casual to formal.

Guests can now wear shorts (as long as they aren’t short shorts) and any style footwear in the main dining room and all specialty restaurants. However, the cruise line did ask guests for their attire be suited to the setting.

The changes don’t mean that guests can wear whatever they’d like. Swimwear, graphic t-shirts, and clothing with offensive language will not be permitted in the main dining room or specialty restaurants.

You can read the latest dress code update from Norwegian Cruise Line below.

NCL Information Update

“When it comes to what to wear, guests can dress in resort casual or be all decked out and look their best – it’s the guest’s call. That’s the freedom of Freestyle Cruising.

“There’s even a special “Dress-Up or Not Night” (traditionally known as Captain’s Night). It’s the perfect opportunity to get a portrait taken with the family, that special someone or even with the ship’s Captain.

“Dining Room Dress Code: (Complimentary & Specialty Dining)

“We ask that attire is suited to the setting.

“Required: Shirt, any style of footwear and pants, shorts, etc. that offer appropriate coverage for a dining environment.

“Exclusions: We do not permit graphic t-shirts or designs on clothing with offensive language or images. Swimwear and extremely short shorts are not permitted.”