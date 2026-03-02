Both Margaritaville Cruise Ships Ace Health Inspections

Margaritaville at Sea announced that both of their cruise ships recently aced their health inspection that was done by the U.S. Public Health Service (USPH), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vessel Sanitation Program.

Each year, every cruise ship that sails to and from a U.S. port undergoes two surprise health inspections that evaluate publish health standards on board.

Everything from food safety to potable water systems to sanitation controls are inspected.

During recent inspections, both Paradise and Islander earned a perfect 100 score. This marked the first time that either ship has scored a 100 since they started sailing with Margaritaville at Sea.

Anthony Stice, SVP, Hotel Operations of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“These inspections are a rigorous test of consistency and execution. Our guests expect a relaxed and seamless experience.

“That only happens when our teams deliver at a high level behind the scenes every day. Achieving perfect scores on both ships is a strong validation of the culture and operational discipline we are building.”

Margaritaville at Sea will continue to grow and add a third ship, Beachcomber, in January 2027. The ship will offer cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami.