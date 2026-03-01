More Cruises Canceled Due to Missile Attacks in the Middle East

Update: A spokesperson from Celestyal Cruises sent Cruise Fever the following statement 2:00 PM on Sunday:

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remains our highest priority.

“We regret to inform our guests and travel partners that in view of the current circumstances in the Middle East, the Celestyal Journey cruise scheduled to depart from Dubai on March 2, and the Celestyal Discovery cruise scheduled to depart from Abu Dhabi on March 2, have been cancelled.

“Celestyal Journey will remain alongside in Doha until March 7. Subject to operating conditions, we then plan to resume our scheduled Desert Days itinerary. Guests currently on board may choose to remain on Journey until March 7 or disembark in Doha in the interim.

“Celestyal Discovery is currently alongside in Dubai. At present, in line with instructions from local authorities, we are unable to disembark guests. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will begin disembarkation in Dubai as soon as permission is granted. Guests currently on board will be advised as soon as further information is available. Once disembarkation is approved, we will provide support to assist guests with transfers from the ship to Abu Dhabi Airport.

“All guests who were due to travel on the cancelled sailings will be offered the option of a full refund or a future cruise credit. We strongly encourage guests to speak directly with their travel provider regarding onward or alternative travel arrangements.

“We sincerely apologize to guests for the disruption to their travel plans, and greatly appreciate their patience and understanding while we work through this evolving situation.”

Original article published at 1:00 PM on Sunday: Two cruise lines have either altered or canceled cruises this week due to missile attacks around the Arabian Gulf by Iran.

MSC Cruises and Celestyal Cruises have both made changes to cruises this week for the safety of their guests and crew members. Here is a look at the changes that have been made so far.

Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises has both of their cruise ships, Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey, based in the middle east right now.

The cruise line has altered itineraries on both ships. The cruise line sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about the changes.

Celestyal Journey is currently docked in Doha, Qatar and the ship will remain there for at least 24 hours. She was originally scheduled to leave Doha on February 28, 2026 for a seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise in the Arabian Gulf.

Guests who were unable to board the ship due to flight disruptions can receive either a full refund for their sailing or a future cruise credit equal to the value of the cruise. The cruise line is also extending this offer to guests who no longer wish to travel at this time.

Guests currently in Doha who wish to embark may do so, with the understanding that the cruise ship will remain in port while Celestyal Cruises continues to monitor developments.

Celestyal Discovery is currently in Dubai and the ship will remain there for at least 24 hours. The ship departed on February 27 from Abu Dhabi, UAE on a three-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ sailing.

The current itinerary will be adapted as required in line with operational guidance and ongoing assessments.

The cruise line told Cruise Fever that updates regarding future sailings departing from March 2 onwards will take place as further information becomes available.

Celestyal Cruises is communicating directly with affected guests and travel partners and will provide further updates as appropriate.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has canceled today’s sailing on MSC Euribia, a seven-day cruise in the Arabian Gulf. The cruise ship is currently in Dubai and the ship will remain there as a precautionary measure.

The cruise line said in a statement that they are reviewing and monitoring all of their operations in the region. They went on to say that the safety and security of their guests was their focus.

Because airspace in the region was closed, it’s making any flights to or from the cruise port impossible.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in the Middle East and will have all cruise updates as cruise lines make changes to keep guests and crew members safe.