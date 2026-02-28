Cruise Line Cancels Middle East Sailing as Tensions Escalate in Iran

A March 1, 2026 cruise out of Doha, Qatar has been canceled due to ongoing security threats and military strikes in and around Iran.

According to news reports, MSC Cruises has decided to call off a 7-day Arabian Gulf sailing on MSC Euribia.

The ship is currently docked in Dubai, along with Celestyal Discovery, and will remain in the port as a precautionary measure while the company reviews the situation.

The cruise line said the following in a statement:

“Due to the current situation and the air space closure in the Middle East region, we are currently monitoring and reviewing all our operations in the region, and we are in constant contact with the local and national authorities and relevant partners.”

“Our focus is the safety and security of our guests and crew therefore MSC Euribia cruise sailing from Doha tomorrow, 1st March is cancelled and the ship will remain in the port of Dubai.”

Because airspace in the region is closed, it’s making any flights to or from the cruise port impossible.

Passengers who have just arrived in Dubai after a 7-day cruise out of the port are remaining in place while the cruise line evaluates the situation and decides on the safest course of action for all guests.

Because of recent missile and drone interceptions over the UAE, several airlines have grounded flights, and some shipping routes have been put on hold for safety.

The decision by MSC Cruises follows a move made by several other major lines earlier this season. Both AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises (which are both brands under the Carnival Corporation umbrella) pulled out of the Middle East for the 2025/26 winter season back in July of last year.

Maritime traffic in the region has come to a halt as operators were advised to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for trade routes in and out of the Arabian Gulf.

Many of these ships are in holding patterns and waiting to see how things play out.

MSC Euribia is not new to these waters, as it’s been operating in the Arabian Gulf for the last two winter seasons.

For now, MSC Cruises is monitoring any developments and remaining in contact with authorities. It’s a fluid situation and more cruises may be impacted. As always, passenger and crew safety is a top priority for cruise lines.