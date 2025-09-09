Norwegian Cruise Line to Charge Guests for No-Show Dining Reservations

Norwegian Cruise Line has quietly introduced a new policy that charges guests a $10 fee per person if they fail to cancel or update a specialty dining reservation at least two hours before their scheduled mealtime.

The rule is now being shared in the daily onboard newsletter, Freestyle Daily, and reflected in the cruise line’s official dining cancelation policy which states,

“A $10 per person fee will be charged if a scheduled reservation is not canceled or updated at least two hours prior to the scheduled time.“

Why the New Fee?

The move comes as specialty restaurants often have long waitlists, leaving some guests unable to book the best time slots. This leads to other seats going empty due to no-shows. By implementing the $10 penalty, Norwegian hopes to encourage cruisers with reservations to either show up or cancel in advance—freeing up tables for others.

Guests now have multiple ways to cancel or change dining times:

Via the Norwegian Cruise Line app

By calling the cruise line before embarkation

While onboard at the dining reservations desk or Guest Services

The new fee does not alter the existing grace period—reservations are still held for 15 minutes past the scheduled time before being released.

Specialty Restaurants Affected

The policy applies to NCL’s wide range of specialty dining venues, which typically carry an added cost or are included in dining packages. These include:

Cagney’s Steakhouse (classic American steakhouse)

Le Bistro (French cuisine)

Los Lobos (Mexican fare)

Ocean Blue (seafood)

Teppanyaki (Japanese hibachi-style)

Onda by Scarpetta (Italian fine dining) and more

Reservations can fill quickly on certain sailings. The new fee is designed to ensure more guests can access them.

NCL is Not the Only One

NCL is not alone in this approach. Royal Caribbean announced a dining no-show fee just prior to this update. While the fee of $10 is the same, Royal Caribbean requires that dining reservations be canceled at least 24 hours in advance

With specialty dining continuing to be a major revenue source for cruise lines, both companies are trying to reduce waste and free up tables.

What Passengers Should Know

Cancel at least two hours before: Failure to do so means a $10 per person charge will be added to the booking account.

Use the app for flexibility: The simplest way to cancel or adjust while onboard is through the NCL app.

Walk-ins aren’t guaranteed: Without a reservation, chances of getting a table at prime dining spots remain slim.

This fee may not guarantee every table is filled, but it increases the likelihood that more passengers can enjoy the variety of specialty meals while preventing “phantom reservations” from locking out hungry passengers.