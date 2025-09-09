Carnival Moving Two Ships to a Homeport They’ve Never Sailed From Before

Carnival Cruise Line continues to release their ship deployment schedule for 2027-2028 and this latest rollout has two ships at a homeport they’ve never sailed from before.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to have four cruise ships based in Galveston in 2027-2028 that includes Carnival Horizon and Carnival Spirit sailing from Texas for the first time.

The two ships will join Carnival Breeze and Carnival Jubilee offering a combination of four-day to extended Carnival Journeys sailings.

Carnival Spirit

Carnival Spirit will begin sailing from Galveston on October 11, 2027. The ship will sail four-, five- and six-day cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will visit Cozumel, Progresso and Belize on these shorter cruises.

The ship will also offer 11 longer 10-day cruises to the Caribbean and Panama, as well as to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Horizon will start sailing from Galveston on May 19, 2027. The ship will sail shorter four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

These 70 new cruises will visit Cozumel and Progreso.

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Breeze will move to seven-night cruises in May 2027. The ship will offer both Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries that include calls at Celebration Key, Key West, Nassau, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Belize and Isla Tropicale.

Special sailings include an eight-day Christmas cruise on December 18, 2027, a 14-day Eastern Caribbean Journeys voyage on October 16, 2027, and a 14-day Southern Caribbean Journeys cruise departing January 29, 2028

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line’s flagship, Carnival Jubilee, will sail a series of six- and eight-day cruises from Galveston to the Caribbean.

The six-day Western Caribbean itineraries will visit Cozumel and Isla Tropicale, while the eight-day Bahamas cruises will stop at Nassau, Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and this new deployment continues our commitment to our Texas guests and the community by adding more variety than ever.

“The four ships that will sail from Galveston in 2027/28 are each of their own unique class. That means guests will have more choices as they personalize their future cruise vacations and choose the fun that’s right for them from Galveston.”