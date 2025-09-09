Royal Caribbean Cancels More Ship Visits to Caribbean Port

shore excursions
Royal Caribbean has cancelled more ship visits to one of their private ports in the Caribbean, Labadee, Haiti.

This latest round of cancellations will now extend through the end of April 2026. The last update Royal Caribbean gave was back in July when they canceled all visits to Labadee through the end of October 2025.

The cruise line said that the reason for the cancellations was out of abundance of caution due to violence in the country.

The U.S. State Department of State currently has Haiti as a Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory due to severe risk of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and terrorist activity.

Even though Labadee is a private port and in a secure location, Royal Caribbean has cancelled cruise ships visits just to be safe.

Guests who had a cruise booked that was scheduled to visit Labadee in the next seven months have received an email with an updated itinerary.

labadee, Haiti with Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee, Haiti. Photo: Cruise Fever

Royal Caribbean sent the following message to travel agents in their weekly email regarding the cancellations:

“As your clients prepare for their 2026 cruise vacation, we wanted to share some changes to our upcoming itineraries. We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re canceling our visits to Labadee through end of April 2026.

“All impacted guests and travel partners have been communicated to. Thank you for your continued support!”

The following 13 Royal Caribbean cruise ships have Labadee on the schedule for 2026-2027:

  • Adventure of the Seas
  • Allure of the Seas
  • Explorer of the Seas
  • Freedom of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Independence of the Seas
  • Jewel of the Seas
  • Legend of the Seas
  • Liberty of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas
