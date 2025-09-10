shore excursions
First Block Laid on the World's Largest Class of Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean celebrated another cruise ship construction milestone this past week when the first block was laid on a 4th Icon class ship.

4th Icon class ship

The Icon class from Royal Caribbean are the largest class of cruise ships in the world. There are two currently in service, Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas.

The third, Legend of the Seas, will debut in 2026 with the 4th and currently unnamed ship in 2027.

The laying of the keel marked the official start of construction on Icon 4 as the blocks of the ship begins to come together. The ceremony took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

In keeping with ship building tradition, a layer of freshly minted coins was placed before the enormous block was lifted into place.

Royal Caribbean has yet to announce the name and homeport for this new largest cruise ship.

This news follows the float-out of Legend of the Seas, which recently touched water for the first time.

Royal Caribbean has three new ships either under construction or on order. They are Legend of the Seas, Icon 4 and Oasis 7.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
