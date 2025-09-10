Princess Cruises Adds 13 New Shore Excursions in Mexico

Princess Cruises has added 13 new shore excursions in Mexico and a limited time offer of 20% off select shore excursions through September 16, 2025.
The newly shore excursions from Princess Cruises have been added to sailings to the Mexican Riviera. The cruise line has been sailing to the region for 60 years ever since their first ship, Patricia Princess, began sailing in 1965.
Shore excursions have been added to Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Manzanillo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.
Here is a look at the 13 new shore excursions from Princess Cruises.
Cabo San Lucas
- PRINCESS EXCLUSIVE! Todos Santos Wine Experience
- Transparent Boat Adventure – Marine Wonders, Land’s End and Los Arcos
- The Best of Baja
La Paz
- Daydream in Baja Beach Escape
- Baja Ocean Wonders & Scalloping Experience
Manzanillo
- Tropical Fruit Plantation & Barra de Navidad
- Cuyutlán Turtle Sanctuary and Salt Museum
Mazatlán
- A Day at Shekinah Beach Club with Lunch
- Heritage Taco Fiesta
- Old Mazatlán Trolley Tour
- Horseback Riding Adventure at Cerritos Beach
Puerto Vallarta
- Real Mexico & Chocolate Experience
- Marina Vallarta and Piñata Art Experience
These new shore excursions are now available to book.
Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President of Onboard Revenue, gave the following statement:
“Mexico remains one of our most beloved destinations, and we’re continually enhancing our shore excursion offerings to help guests connect more deeply with its vibrant culture.
“These 13 new experiences invite guests to savor authentic cuisine, discover local artistry, explore breathtaking natural landscapes, and immerse themselves in the rich history that makes Mexico truly unique.”
