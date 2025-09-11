Cruises Rescheduled: New Disney Adventure Ship Delays Maiden Voyage by 3 Months

shore excursions
Disney Cruise Line’s new ship for the Asian market, Disney Adventure, will not be ready to sail out of Singapore this December. Due to unexpected shipbuilding delays, the ship’s inaugural sailing has been postponed by three months. 

This will impact sailings originally scheduled through early 2026.

According to a letter sent to booked guests, the ship’s maiden voyage has been moved from December 15, 2025, to March 10, 2026. The company stated that the change was a “difficult decision” made to ensure the final product lives up to Disney’s high standards.

Understanding the Delay

The company’s letter explained that Disney Adventure is not a typical new-build vessel. It is described as a “bold new chapter” that involves transforming a “partially built vessel into a fully reimagined Disney experience at sea.” This complex process, which includes adding features like a roller coaster and seven themed areas, has encountered unexpected delays.

Disney’s letter expressed a sincere apology to guests, acknowledging the disappointment and inconvenience the change would cause to their vacation plans.

Letter from Disney Cruise Line to impacted guests.

What This Means for Booked Guests

Disney Cruise Line has provided different options for guests affected by the delay, as explained in the letter.

  • For Guests on the Original Maiden Voyage (Dec. 15): Those who booked the very first sailing will be automatically rebooked on the new maiden voyage on March 10, 2026, and will receive a 50% refund. If they are unable to make the new date, they have the option to receive a full refund and a separate 50% discount on a future cruise.
  • For Guests on All Other Affected Sailings: Passengers booked on any of the other impacted voyages (from Dec. 15, 2025, to March 12, 2026) will be offered a full refund. They also have the option to receive a 50% discount for a future sailing of their choice. Both discount offers are valid for cruises departing on or before March 31, 2027.

Guests who booked with a travel agent are advised to contact them to discuss their options. Guests who booked directly with Disney can reach out to the company via email or phone.

The Ship

Originally built as the Global Dream for the now-defunct cruise line Genting Hong Kong, Disney Adventure will be Disney’s largest vessel. It will have a capacity for 6,700 passengers and feature attractions like the world’s longest roller coaster at sea and themed areas inspired by Disney’s films Moana and Marvel comics.

Despite the setback, Disney Cruise Line confirmed the delay will not affect other upcoming ships, such as Disney Destiny which is set to debut in November.

