Cruise Line Adding New Perk for All Cruises Booked After Next Tuesday

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding a new perk for all cruises booked on and after September 17, 2025.
Starting on September 17, all cruises booked on Oceania will include a new amenity choice. Guests will be able to choose from a generous shore excursion credit or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner restaurant hours. It will be park of the “Your World Included” program.
The shore excursion credit is up to $600 per guest, depending on the length of the cruise. It is good on any of the 8,000 tours offered by the cruise line.
This new perk is in addition to the following that is already included in cruise fares on Oceania Cruises:
- Gourmet specialty restaurants
- In-suite and in-stateroom dining
- Sodas, specialty coffees and teas
- Still and sparkling Vero Water
- Unlimited Starlink WiFi
- Group fitness classes
- Juices, smoothies and gourmet ice cream
- Laundry services
- Shipboard gratuities
Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:
“This is not another passing promotion; it’s a brand promise and reinforces the incredible value of the Oceania Cruises experience, giving our guests the luxury of even more choice.”
