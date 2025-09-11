shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adding New Perk for All Cruises Booked After Next Tuesday

Cruise Line Adding New Perk for All Cruises Booked After Next Tuesday

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding a new perk for all cruises booked on and after September 17, 2025.

oceania allura
Oceania Vista – Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Starting on September 17, all cruises booked on Oceania will include a new amenity choice. Guests will be able to choose from a generous shore excursion credit or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner restaurant hours. It will be park of the “Your World Included” program.

The shore excursion credit is up to $600 per guest, depending on the length of the cruise. It is good on any of the 8,000 tours offered by the cruise line.

This new perk is in addition to the following that is already included in cruise fares on Oceania Cruises:

  • Gourmet specialty restaurants
  • In-suite and in-stateroom dining
  • Sodas, specialty coffees and teas
  • Still and sparkling Vero Water
  • Unlimited Starlink WiFi
  • Group fitness classes
  • Juices, smoothies and gourmet ice cream
  • Laundry services
  • Shipboard gratuities
  • View Best Prices on Oceania

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“This is not another passing promotion; it’s a brand promise and reinforces the incredible value of the Oceania Cruises experience, giving our guests the luxury of even more choice.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adding New Perk for All Cruises Booked After Next Tuesday
Previous article
Cruises Rescheduled: New Disney Adventure Ship Delays Maiden Voyage by 3 Months

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved