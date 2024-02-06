Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Line Sailing From New Homeport in Florida in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they have reached an agreement with JAXPORT to homeport a cruise ship there starting in 2025.

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Gem will offer cruises from Jacksonville, Florida starting in November 2025.  NCL will homeport the ship there from November to April every year through 2028.

This will be the first time that Norwegian Cruise Line has a ship based in Jacksonville. There are nearly 100 million potential cruisers who are within driving distance to the port.

The cruise ship will sail 11 and 12 night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean with five longer cruises being offered each season. Ports include Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in The Bahamas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas and St. John’s, U.S. Virgin Islands; Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and more.

In addition, Norwegian Gem will sail shorter four and five night cruises to The Bahamas that will visit Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

These new cruises from Jacksonville will open for bookings on February 15, 2024.

“Today marks a new milestone in the relationship between Norwegian Cruise Line and JAXPORT,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We look forward to Norwegian Gem’s arrival to Jacksonville in November 2025, and welcoming guests from the area, as well as neighboring cities and states, on board to deliver them an exceptional vacation. Thank you to the entire JAXPORT team for the partnership and welcoming us into your city!”

