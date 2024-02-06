You Can Join Royal Caribbean’s World Cruise for 9 Nights or More

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is currently sailing the cruise line’s longest ever cruise, a 274 night voyage that is sailing all around the world. Even though the ship departed from Miami in December, you can still join the ship for nine nights or longer as it sails this incredible voyage.



Royal Caribbean has open cabins on the ship right now with segments ranging from nine to 28 nights starting at $1,147 per person. The segments sail in Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Caribbean. Here is a look at the different options you have if you want to be part of history and sail part of this incredible journey. They are listed in order of voyage length.

The nine night Ultimate Italy, France, and Spain Cruise starts at $4,076 per person and departs from Rome on July 1, 2024.

The nine night Ultimate Norwegian Fjords Cruise starts at $1,964 per person and departs from Copenhagen on August 10, 2024.

The 11 night Ultimate Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey Cruise starts at $1,147 and departs from Athens on May 27, 2024.

The 11 night Ultimate Italy, Croatia, and Malta Cruise starts at $2,146 per person and departs from Venice on June 20, 2024.

The 12 night Ultimate China, Japan, and South Korea Cruise starts at $1,796 per person and departs from Hong Kong on March 27, 2024.

The 13 night Ultimate Greece, Turkey, and Italy Cruise starts at $2,054 per person and departs from Istanbul on June 7, 2024.

The 15 night Ultimate India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia Cruise starts at $1,646 per person and departs from Singapore on April 24, 2024.

The 15 night Ultimate Denmark, Germany, and Sweden Cruise starts at $2,747 per person and departs from Southampton on July 26, 2024.

The 16 night Ultimate Australia and Southeast Asia Cruise starts at $1,147 per person and departs from Brisbane on March 11, 2024.

The 16 night Ultimate Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore Cruise starts at $1,546 per person and departs from Beijing on April 8, 2024.

The 16 night Ultimate Spain, Morocco, and France Cruise starts at $3,324 per person and departs from Barcelona on July 10, 2024.

The 18 night Ultimate Jordan, Egypt, and Israel Cruise starts at $1,747 per person and departs from Dubai on May 9, 2024. Note, this cruise no longer stops in Israel but that’s the original name for this segment.

The 22 night Ultimate Iceland, Greenland, and Caribbean Cruise starts at $2,496 per person and departs from Amsterdam on August 19, 2024. This is the final segment of the 274 night world cruise and it ends in Miami.

All of these segments are one way voyages. For a limited time, Royal Caribbean is offering $100 off the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin.