12 Cruise Ships Earn Star Awards From Forbes

12 cruise ships earned Star Awards from Forbes this year, up from eight ships that earned them in 2023. Star Awards by Forbes Travel Guide are a rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships.

There were four new cruise ships added by Forbes this year. Two cruise ships earned Four-Star Awards, Celebrity Ascent and Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor, while two Viking ships, Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, earned Recommended Awards.

The other eight cruise ships that earned Star Awards from Forbes in 2023 and 2024 are Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Summit, Oceania’s Insignia, Seabourn Ovation, and Silversea’s Silver Shadow.

“Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries. We congratulate all the 2024 Star Award winners for their significant achievements”

Although Forbes Travel Guide has been giving out awards for 66 years, this is just the second year where cruises were included.

Five Stars are those that deliver an outstanding experience and consistently offer a high customized level of service.

Four Stars are those that offer high levels of service and quality to match.

Recommended properties offer consistent good service and facilities.

You can see a complete list of 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners here.