New Love Boat Cruise Announced, Sail With the Original Cast

Princess Cruises has announced a new Love Boat cruise that will take place later this year where you can sail with the original cast of the iconic TV show.



This second themed Love Boat cruise will set sail on Enchanted Princess on August 31, 2024, a week-long cruise to Canada and New England from New York. Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing will be onboard reuniting the cast from the original show.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join fellow Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac).

Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired The Real Love Boat on CBS reality dating series, will join the cast, along with other surprise guests will be announced in the future.

The cruise will have many themed events including:

A sailaway party with the cast

Meet and greet photo and autograph opportunities

Cocktail demonstration by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman

Vow renewal ceremony

Q&A with the cast

Themed decor, photo backdrops, and merchandise

The Love Boat trivia

In addition, The Love Boat episodes will air on Movies Under the Stars and also in cabins.

A Love Boat VIP Package is available to purchase that includes dinner at the Captain’s Table, exclusive cast cocktail party, and front of the line access, and other perks.

“We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise.”

This seven night cruise from New York will stop in Newport, Boston, Rockland, Saint John, and Halifax.