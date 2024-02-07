Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesNew Love Boat Cruise Announced, Sail With the Original Cast

New Love Boat Cruise Announced, Sail With the Original Cast

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Princess Cruises has announced a new Love Boat cruise that will take place later this year where you can sail with the original cast of the iconic TV show.

This second themed Love Boat cruise will set sail on Enchanted Princess on August 31, 2024, a week-long cruise to Canada and New England from New York. Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing will be onboard reuniting the cast from the original show.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join fellow Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac).

Sponsored Links

Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired The Real Love Boat on CBS reality dating series, will join the cast, along with other surprise guests will be announced in the future.

The cruise will have many themed events including:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • A sailaway party with the cast
  • Meet and greet photo and autograph opportunities
  • Cocktail demonstration by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman
  • Vow renewal ceremony
  • Q&A with the cast
  • Themed decor, photo backdrops, and merchandise
  • The Love Boat trivia

In addition, The Love Boat episodes will air on Movies Under the Stars and also in cabins.

A Love Boat VIP Package is available to purchase that includes dinner at the Captain’s Table, exclusive cast cocktail party, and front of the line access, and other perks.

“We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise.”

This seven night cruise from New York will stop in Newport, Boston, Rockland, Saint John, and Halifax.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesNew Love Boat Cruise Announced, Sail With the Original Cast
Previous article
12 Cruise Ships Earn Star Awards From Forbes

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved