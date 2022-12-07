Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)

Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing for bucket-list travelers to finally be able to mark their calendars for 2024 and 2025.

Just in time for the holidays, Norwegian has revealed exciting itineraries to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska that set sail over the next couple of years.

Along with the list of cruises the company will make available on its vibrantly painted ships, Norwegian also announced a special sale. This sale allows a second guest to sail in a stateroom for free.

According to a statement, “This deal provides travelers with a total value of up to $3,450 in savings, when combined with the Company’s guest-favorite Free At Sea offer, which provides cruisers the choice of up to six perks including free unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi, discounted rates for friends and family, and free roundtrip airfare for the second guest.”

The new itineraries for 2024 and 2025 promise fewer sea days and more hours in port, so cruise travelers can have a more immersive experience at their ports of call.

Norwegian sails to over 400 destinations around the world, including voyages to some true bucket-list destinations like visits to the grand pyramids of Egypt.

Here are the newly announced deployments and itineraries:

Greek Isles, Israel, and Egypt

May – November 2025: The second Prima Class vessel set to debut in August of 2023, Norwegian Viva, will offer 7-day sailings from Athens, Greece. Viva will also offer 9-to-11-day open jaw sailings* between Haifa, Israel; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey. (*an open jaw sailing is a cruise that begins in one port and concludes in a different pot of call) The sailings will offer a 15-hour long port stay in Jerusalem, Israel and call to Alexandria and Port Said, Egypt, giving travelers a lot more time to truly experience these epic destinations.

Northern Europe

May – September 2025: Norwegian Prima will sail 10 and 11 day voyages from London, England and Reykjavik, Iceland. The itineraries will call to Geiranger Norway, which is one of the most popular ports of call in Europe, known for it’s deep blue waters and stunning water falls. The various itineraries will also call to Alesund, Flåm and Bergen, Norway; Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium; Akureyri, Isafjordur, Iceland, and Amsterdam.

Mediterranean

April – October 2025: Norwegian Breakaway will be sailing the Mediterranean itineraries in the summer of 2025. 9 and 10 day voyages will be available on the cruise ship. Sailings will take place from Barcelona, Spain with an overnight call to Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy providing cruisers a full two days to explore the destination and immerse themselves in the history and culture around them. Both itineraries will call to popular destinations such as Ibiza, Spain; Cagliari, Naples and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Cannes, France, and more.

Caribbean

November 2024 – March 2025 : Norwegian Prima will sail out of New York City on 10-12 day itineraries visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.

: Norwegian Prima will sail out of New York City on 10-12 day itineraries visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda. December 2024 – April 2025 : Norwegian Viva will find its homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and provide 7-day sailings to the southern Caribbean. Sailing out of San Juan will mean passengers will not have a single sea day on their voyage. Ports of call will include Castries, St. Lucia, and Bridgetown, Barbados on the east, while select itineraries will call to the ABC Islands: Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curaçao; and more on the west side of the Caribbean.

: Norwegian Viva will find its homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and provide 7-day sailings to the southern Caribbean. Sailing out of San Juan will mean passengers will not have a single sea day on their voyage. Ports of call will include Castries, St. Lucia, and Bridgetown, Barbados on the east, while select itineraries will call to the ABC Islands: Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curaçao; and more on the west side of the Caribbean. December 2024 – March 2025: Norwegian Escape will sail 7 and 14-day itineraries out of Galveston, Texas. The 7-day sailings will include ports of call in Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Harvest Caye. The 14-day sailings will include stops at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Castries, St. Lucia; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, and a few other destinations.

Alaska

April – October 2025: Norwegian Joy will be taking cruise passengers on Alaskan voyages in 2025. The ship will offer 9 and 10-day itineraries out of Seattle, Washington. Stops along the way will include Glacier Bay National Park and Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier. Some sailings will make calls at Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan, Alaska as well.

Panama Canal

October 13th, 2024: Norwegian Encore will be sailing guests through the 40-mile canal on a 21-day voyage that begins in Seattle, Washington. The ship will make stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles; Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; George Town, and Grand Cayman before ending her sailing in Miami.