Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port.

Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season.

“We are thrilled to have Jewel of the Seas at Port Canaveral and very excited to welcome her as our fourth Royal Caribbean International homeported ship,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Our partners at RCI have entrusted us with some of their most valuable assets and we couldn’t be more proud.”

In keeping with tradition, Port Canaveral executives presented Jewel of the Seas Captain Trond Holm with a plaque commemorating the cruise ship’s first visit to Port Canaveral.

Sponsored Links

The cruise ship offers six and eight night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. The cruises include a stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas , Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The 962 foot, 90,000 ton cruise ship has a guest capacity of approximately 2,700 passengers.

Jewel of the Seas joins three other Royal Caribbean International cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral – the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, and Mariner of the Seas.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral
Previous article
Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)
Next article
Discover Unforgettable Things to Do in Bimini, Bahamas

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,035FollowersFollow
7,571FollowersFollow
59,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share