Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port.



Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season.

“We are thrilled to have Jewel of the Seas at Port Canaveral and very excited to welcome her as our fourth Royal Caribbean International homeported ship,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Our partners at RCI have entrusted us with some of their most valuable assets and we couldn’t be more proud.”

In keeping with tradition, Port Canaveral executives presented Jewel of the Seas Captain Trond Holm with a plaque commemorating the cruise ship’s first visit to Port Canaveral.

Sponsored Links



The cruise ship offers six and eight night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. The cruises include a stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas , Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The 962 foot, 90,000 ton cruise ship has a guest capacity of approximately 2,700 passengers.

Jewel of the Seas joins three other Royal Caribbean International cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral – the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, and Mariner of the Seas.