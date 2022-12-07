Carnival Cruise Ship Debuts All New Family Activities (Dr. Suess Bookville Update)

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship is introducing some immersive family activities and enrichment programs to the fleet.

The recently christened ship, Carnival Celebration, is rolling out the new fun-filled activities for toddlers, teens, and families. The programs, including an update to Dr. Seuss Bookville, will be available across all Carnival ships by spring 2023.

“The updates we’re making to our youth programming ensure our young cruisers have even more to be excited about when they come aboard. We’ve already seen early success with our launch on Carnival Celebration, and I’m looking forward to expanding the reach of our new additions to families sailing with us across our fleet,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.

New Programs for Camp Ocean Guests

Sponsored Links



Carnival’s youngest passengers, children under the age of two, will get to experience a new Turtle’s program. This new expansion will include “Turtle Playdates, Turtle Band, toddler sensory activities, and Baby Turtle Trek”. Baby Turtle Trek invites these young toddlers to act out the part of a baby turtle as they crawl on an ocean mat towards family members cheering them on.

This new program will also allow parents to stay out a little later. There will be designated drop-off times and late-night babysitting in Camp Ocean.

Another program, Nautical Explorer, will allow Camp Ocean guests to learn about nautical terms and play maritime themed activities. These young cruise passengers will get to design their very own cruise ship and even meet a ship’s officer.

The popular Dr Suess Bookville is also getting an upgrade. Characters from the iconic children’s books are coming to life. Thing One and Thing Two will help families put on a circus, and the lovable Cat in the Hat will carry out science experiments while Sam-I-Am helps the children go on an epic green egg hunt.

The upgraded programs will be available on Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Vista.

More Activities for Teens on Circle “C”

Carnival Celebration is debuting an enrichment program for teens that was inspired b the Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan.

Passengers (ages 12-14) will be able to enjoy activities like learning how to draw anime characters and play pop culture games.

Older teens (ages 15-17) will have the opportunity to enjoy a Japanese tea ceremony, create Japanese crafts, and participate in activities that encourage the creation of new friendships. These programs will be introduced across the fleet by spring of 2023.

The partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will also bring special activities to Carnival that were inspired by NASA.

Cruise Fever just spent a week on Carnival Celebration and you can check out our first impressions of the ships here. A full review will be coming later.