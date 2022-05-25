Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

Norwegian Cruise Line has change the point structure for their loyalty levels that not only adds in two new levels, but also makes it easier to move up to a higher status.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s previous tier level were as follows:
- 1 point – Bronze
- 30 points – Silver
- 55 points – Gold
- 80 points – Platinum
- 175 points – Platinum Plus
- 700 points+ – Ambassador
Norwegian Cruise Line’s new tier levels are now:
- 1 point – Bronze
- 20 points – Silver
- 45 points – Gold
- 75 points – Platinum
- 150 points – Sapphire (NEW)
- 350 points – Diamond (NEW)
- 700+ points – Ambassador
Cruisers on Norwegian cruise ships earn one point for each night of a cruise. You can earn an additional point per night for staying in a suite or The Haven and an additional point per night when bookings a Latitudes Insider Offer.
New benefits added include a one time cabin upgrade, members cruises, and exclusive onboard experiences.
All perks related to these new loyalty tiers can be found on NCL.com.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now