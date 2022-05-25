Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line has change the point structure for their loyalty levels that not only adds in two new levels, but also makes it easier to move up to a higher status.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s previous tier level were as follows:

  • 1 point – Bronze
  • 30 points – Silver
  • 55 points – Gold
  • 80 points – Platinum
  • 175 points – Platinum Plus
  • 700 points+ – Ambassador

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new tier levels are now:

  • 1 point – Bronze
  • 20 points – Silver
  • 45 points – Gold
  • 75 points – Platinum
  • 150 points – Sapphire (NEW)
  • 350 points – Diamond (NEW)
  • 700+ points – Ambassador

Cruisers on Norwegian cruise ships earn one point for each night of a cruise.  You can earn an additional point per night for staying in a suite or The Haven and an additional point per night when bookings a Latitudes Insider Offer.

New benefits added include a one time cabin upgrade, members cruises, and exclusive onboard experiences.

All perks related to these new loyalty tiers can be found on NCL.com.

Ben Souza
Previous articleRegent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

