Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

Norwegian Cruise Line has change the point structure for their loyalty levels that not only adds in two new levels, but also makes it easier to move up to a higher status.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s previous tier level were as follows:

1 point – Bronze

30 points – Silver

55 points – Gold

80 points – Platinum

175 points – Platinum Plus

700 points+ – Ambassador

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new tier levels are now:

1 point – Bronze

20 points – Silver

45 points – Gold

75 points – Platinum

150 points – Sapphire (NEW)

350 points – Diamond (NEW)

700+ points – Ambassador

Cruisers on Norwegian cruise ships earn one point for each night of a cruise. You can earn an additional point per night for staying in a suite or The Haven and an additional point per night when bookings a Latitudes Insider Offer.

New benefits added include a one time cabin upgrade, members cruises, and exclusive onboard experiences.

All perks related to these new loyalty tiers can be found on NCL.com.