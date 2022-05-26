CruiseNews Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

By Ben Souza
0
CruiseNews
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A fire broke out in the funnel of a Carnival cruise ship earlier this morning when the ship was docked in Grand Turk.

Twitter member Chester4x4 posted several videos showing black smoke pouring out of the funnel on Carnival Freedom. The videos can be seen below.

Sponsored Links

Carnival crew members were able to extinguish the fire and passengers were allowed to disembark the ship in Grand Turk.

There are no reported injuries among crew members or passengers.

Carnival Freedom is currently on a five night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Grand Turk is the last port stop of the cruise and the ship is due to arrive back in Port Canaveral on Saturday.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
CruiseNews Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

RELATED ARTICLES

CruiseNews

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had one of their cruise ships run aground yesterday evening off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Ahora: Se encuentra encallado el...
Read more
CruiseNews

CDC Says Cruise Ships Should Be Avoided Worldwide

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised the warning level on cruise ship travel to their highest level (Level 4) and recommends everyone...
Read more
CruiseNews

Bitcoin Cruise Ship You Can Live and Work On

Ben Souza -
Ocean Builders is buying a cruise ship and creating an atmosphere where Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts can live and work on it. All businesses on...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,692FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

CruiseNews

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had one of their cruise ships run aground yesterday evening off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Ahora: Se encuentra encallado el...
Read more
CruiseNews

CDC Says Cruise Ships Should Be Avoided Worldwide

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised the warning level on cruise ship travel to their highest level (Level 4) and recommends everyone...
Read more
CruiseNews

Bitcoin Cruise Ship You Can Live and Work On

Ben Souza -
Ocean Builders is buying a cruise ship and creating an atmosphere where Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts can live and work on it. All businesses on...
Read more
CruiseNews

All Cruise Lines Cancel Cruises Over the Next 30-60 Days

Ben Souza -
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that all member ocean cruise lines are pausing sailings over the next 30-60 days. For most cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
A fire broke out in the funnel of a Carnival cruise ship earlier this morning when the ship was docked in Grand Turk. Twitter member...

Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Point Structure for Loyalty Status

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has change the point structure for their loyalty levels that not only adds in two new levels, but also makes it...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share