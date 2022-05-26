Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

A fire broke out in the funnel of a Carnival cruise ship earlier this morning when the ship was docked in Grand Turk.



Twitter member Chester4x4 posted several videos showing black smoke pouring out of the funnel on Carnival Freedom. The videos can be seen below.

Carnival crew members were able to extinguish the fire and passengers were allowed to disembark the ship in Grand Turk.

There are no reported injuries among crew members or passengers.

Carnival Freedom is currently on a five night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Grand Turk is the last port stop of the cruise and the ship is due to arrive back in Port Canaveral on Saturday.