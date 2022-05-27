Cruise News Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Azamara became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Azamara Journey welcomed guests back on board.

“I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world.”

As its fleet returns to service, Azamara continues to reinforce its commitment to Destination Immersion experiences – the independent cruise line will visit 362 unique ports around the world, with 392 overnight stays, 862 late nights, and over 3,000 shore excursions, nearly 1,000 of which have been created since the pandemic began.

Onboard restaurants, including Discoveries and Windows Café, have redesigned each menu to feature World Cuisine Selection dishes, highlighting a variety of countries visited by Azamara ships. Guests sailing on Azamara Onward can experience the new and exclusive specialty venue, Atlas Bar, offering innovative artisanal cocktails including the Grand Bazaar, London Fog Martini, and the Tuscany Delight.

Sponsored Links

Azamara’s newest cruise ship, Azamara Onward, celebrated its launch with an exciting naming ceremony and traditional christening in Monte Carlo on May 2. Following the ceremony, Azamara Onward embarked on an 11-Night Maiden Voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy.

Azamara Onward is currently in the midst of a 7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage. Azamara Journey returns to service today embarking on a 10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage, while Azamara Pursuit sets sail today for a 5-Night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage, and Azamara Quest embarks on a 9-Night Spring Med & Grand Prix Voyage.

Azamara’s four cruise ships will sail Europe this summer, before heading to Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service
Previous articleFire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Regent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced their longest world cruise ever that will set sail in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Cruise News

I’m Back From My First Cruise on Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,694FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Regent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced their longest world cruise ever that will set sail in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Cruise News

I’m Back From My First Cruise on Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti Later This Year

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has added new cruises to Tahiti that will sail later this year and has canceled scheduled cruises to Asia in 2022. Windstar...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Azamara became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Azamara Journey welcomed guests back on board. "I am...

Fire Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
A fire broke out in the funnel of a Carnival cruise ship earlier this morning when the ship was docked in Grand Turk. Twitter member...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share