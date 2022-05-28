Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week.



Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the next three sailings on Carnival Freedom so the ship can head to a dry dock in the Bahamas for repairs to the ship’s funnel. All of the cruise ship’s hotel, and guest services, along with safety equipment are functioning as normal.

Carnival also canceled the May 27 sailing on Carnival Conquest. The ship will head to Grand Turk to pick up the passengers on Carnival Freedom and bring them back to Port Canaveral. Carnival Conquest, a sister ship to Carnival Freedom, will arrive in Grand Turk today and head to Florida where passengers will disembark on Monday.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will receive a full refund as well as a 100% credit towards a future Carnival cruise.

There are currently 2,504 guests and 972 crew members on Carnival Freedom.