Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week.

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the next three sailings on Carnival Freedom so the ship can head to a dry dock in the Bahamas for repairs to the ship’s funnel.  All of the cruise ship’s hotel, and guest services, along with safety equipment are functioning as normal.

Carnival also canceled the May 27 sailing on Carnival Conquest.  The ship will head to Grand Turk to pick up the passengers on Carnival Freedom and bring them back to Port Canaveral.  Carnival Conquest, a sister ship to Carnival Freedom, will arrive in Grand Turk today and head to Florida where passengers will disembark on Monday.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will receive a full refund as well as a 100% credit towards a future Carnival cruise.

There are currently 2,504 guests and 972 crew members on Carnival Freedom.

Ben Souza
Previous articleAzamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has brought back a popular program and is once again accepting reservations for guests who want to get married or have...
Read more

