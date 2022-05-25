Regent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, has announced their longest world cruise ever that will set sail in early 2025 from Miami, Florida.



Regent’s newly announced world cruise for 2025 will start in Miami on January 7, 2025 before ending in San Francisco 150 days later. The cruise will visit 97 ports in 25 countries on five continents and take place on Seven Seas Mariner.

The 36,295 nautical mile cruise starts at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and $249,999 per person in the Master Suite. The cruise includes the following:

395 free shore excursions including three of which are new and exclusively for 2025 World Cruise guests 97 ports of call Two of which are new ports of call for Regent – the remote Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile and Muroran on the Japanese island of Hokkaido The voyage will also undertake once-in-a-lifetime three-day scenic cruise in Antarctica 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites 25 countries 12 seas, straits, gulfs, bays & channels cruised 16 overnight stays 5 continents 3 oceans cruised



Also included in cruise fares are first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry including dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more.



Sponsored Links



“We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska – all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder.”

Guests will have the opportunity to visit 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including:

Sydney Opera House from Sydney, Australia

Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rapa Nui National Park from Hanga Roa, Chile

Taputapuātea from Raiatea, French Polynesia

Komodo National Park from Komodo, Indonesia

Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto from Osaka, Japan

Tongariro National Park from Napier, New Zealand

Cascade Head from Astoria, Oregon

Singapore Botanic Gardens from Singapore

The Historic City of Ayutthaya from Bangkok, Thailand

Ha Long Bay from Hanoi, Vietnam

This 150 day world cruise from Regent Seven Seas Cruises opens for bookings on June 15, 2022. Pre-registration opens on June 1, 2022.