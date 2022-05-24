Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant...

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added To It

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel debuts in 2023.

Royal Caribbean released a video showing a giant sphere being added to the vessel at the shipyard.  The sphere measures 46 feet tall and 50 feet in diameter.  There are 578 aluminum panels on the sphere and 9 miles of cables for power and lighting. What is this mystery sphere?  That part we don’t know yet and will find out when Royal Caribbean makes the big announcement.

The video released by Royal Caribbean can be seen below and gives us an early look at a construction update of the new cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean has not released many details on what will be one of the most anticipated new cruise ships of 2023.

Royal Caribbean has yet to announced the homeport of Icon of the Seas or unique features that will be on the cruise ship.

Cruise Fever will have all of the details when they are announced by Royal Caribbean.  Until then, we can just speculate on this mystery sphere that was just added to the ship.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleWorld’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added...

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel...

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
