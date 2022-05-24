Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line World's Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first time in over two years.

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in their fleet, is the latest cruise line to have all of their ships once again offering cruises.

Since Royal Caribbean resumed cruises last June on Adventure of the Seas, the cruise line has seen more than 2 million guests board one of their ships.  They have sailed from 24 different homeports and visited 137 ports of call.

Royal Caribbean completed their comeback this week when their last idle ship, Rhapsody of the Seas, set sail on a week long cruise from Italy.

Sponsored Links

Earlier this month, Carnival Cruise Line became the first major cruise line in the U.S. to have all of their ships back in service.  All 23 of Carnival’s ships are offering cruises and the cruise line has also had over 2 million guests sail with them since resuming cruises.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line World's Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone
Next articleRoyal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added To It

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added To It

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Read more
Cruise News

I’m Back From My First Cruise on Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,685FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added To It

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Read more
Cruise News

I’m Back From My First Cruise on Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Extends Protocols for Cruises From North America and Europe

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced that they have extended their health protocols for cruise ships that depart from North America through September 30, 2022 and...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added...

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel...

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share