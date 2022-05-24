World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first time in over two years.



Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in their fleet, is the latest cruise line to have all of their ships once again offering cruises.

Since Royal Caribbean resumed cruises last June on Adventure of the Seas, the cruise line has seen more than 2 million guests board one of their ships. They have sailed from 24 different homeports and visited 137 ports of call.

Royal Caribbean completed their comeback this week when their last idle ship, Rhapsody of the Seas, set sail on a week long cruise from Italy.

Earlier this month, Carnival Cruise Line became the first major cruise line in the U.S. to have all of their ships back in service. All 23 of Carnival’s ships are offering cruises and the cruise line has also had over 2 million guests sail with them since resuming cruises.