Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships since the cruise line resumed cruises last summer.

The milestone was commemorated in Port Canaveral, Florida aboard Carnival Freedom as the Gibbs family – Daniel and Kristi with son Mason and grandmother Theresa Campbell – from Ocala, Fla. boarded the cruise ship. They were surprised with fanfare from Carnival Freedom’s Captain Mario Imbimbo, Hotel Director, Cruise Director and team members.

Carnival Cruise Line’s industry pace-setting restart began on July 3, 2021 when Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston.  Since then, 22 additional cruise ships have resumed service from 13 U.S. homeports all while guests were helping to raise $2.25 million for partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition, guests have taken more than 1.3 million shore excursions in Carnival Cruise Line’s destination ports, and two million Carnival-branded items have been sold in the gift shops fleetwide, including 150,000 items from Carnival’s 50th Birthday collection.

“We are so pleased to have sailed two million guests since our restart, providing much-needed vacations featuring our signature fun to an array of destinations in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, the Mexican Riviera, Alaska and Europe,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “All the while, providing an economic boost to those destinations and providing our crew members with opportunities to support their families.”

Carnival Cruise Line will restart in its 14th homeport of New York City in June with Carnival Magic and has announced plans that Carnival Splendor will restart in Australia following its Alaska season with a three-day cruise departing Sydney on October 2, 2022.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, featuring a roller coaster and powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), will debut in November in the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
