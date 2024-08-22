Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Adding New Sustainable Serveware for Room Service

Norwegian Cruise Line Adding New Sustainable Serveware for Room Service

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has partnered with Drinique to bring new reusable bento box-style serveware for breakfast room service.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The serveware will be made with 50% certified recycled materials as the cruise line continues to show its commitment to their global sustainability program.

It will provide a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their in-room breakfast experience without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates. It also eliminates the need for plastic cling wrap.

This will be added to Norwegian’s two newest ships first, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. It will be rolled out to all 19 NCL ships by the end of the year.

The bento-style box is made with Eastman Tritan Renew which sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills.

Andrew Elliott, president of Drinique, said:

“We are excited to help companies like NCL drive change to meet their environmental goals. The durability of Tritan Renew helps our partners innovate while providing guests with an effortless dining experience and reducing single-use plastic waste.”

Mark Kansley, senior vice president of Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line, added:

“As part of our commitment to reduce single-use plastic onboard, we continuously search for opportunities to implement environmentally friendly practices, while keeping our mission of delivering more experiences so our guests can vacation better with us top of mind. We’re excited to continue to work with Drinique to introduce these reusable solutions across our fleet.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Adding New Sustainable Serveware for Room Service
Previous article
“It Is Our Choice”: Carnival Responds to Passenger’s Complaint on Automatic Tips
Next article
Norwegian Announces 225 New Cruises for 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved