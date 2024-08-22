Norwegian Cruise Line Adding New Sustainable Serveware for Room Service

Norwegian Cruise Line has partnered with Drinique to bring new reusable bento box-style serveware for breakfast room service.

The serveware will be made with 50% certified recycled materials as the cruise line continues to show its commitment to their global sustainability program.

It will provide a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their in-room breakfast experience without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates. It also eliminates the need for plastic cling wrap.

This will be added to Norwegian’s two newest ships first, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. It will be rolled out to all 19 NCL ships by the end of the year.

The bento-style box is made with Eastman Tritan Renew which sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills.

Andrew Elliott, president of Drinique, said:

“We are excited to help companies like NCL drive change to meet their environmental goals. The durability of Tritan Renew helps our partners innovate while providing guests with an effortless dining experience and reducing single-use plastic waste.”

Mark Kansley, senior vice president of Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line, added:

“As part of our commitment to reduce single-use plastic onboard, we continuously search for opportunities to implement environmentally friendly practices, while keeping our mission of delivering more experiences so our guests can vacation better with us top of mind. We’re excited to continue to work with Drinique to introduce these reusable solutions across our fleet.”