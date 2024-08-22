Norwegian Announces 225 New Cruises for 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced and opened for bookings 225 new cruises that will depart in 2026. Some of the sailings are port intensive cruises with no sea days.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

These 225 cruises will visit 150 unique ports with eight Norwegian ships offering cruises to Europe. There will be 22 overnight port visits in Europe giving guests plenty of time to spend in the top ports in the region.

Here is a look at these new cruises that were announced this morning from NCL.

Norwegian Escape will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans between April 12, 2026 through May 10, 2026. The ship will then head to Miami for the summer visiting the same ports. In the fall, the ship will reposition to New York for Canada/New England cruises.

Norwegian Spirit will offer 11- and 13-day cruises to the South Pacific that visit New Caledonia; Fiji; Samoa Islands; French Polynesia and the Hawaiian islands. Embarkation ports include Sydney; Papeete, French Polynesia; Honolulu; and Lautoka, Fiji.

During the summer, Norwegian Spirit will sail cruises to Alaska and Hawaii on four unique “Fire and Ice” voyages from the middle of July until September 1, 2026.

Norwegian Viva, Norwegian’s newest cruise ship, will sail nine and 10-day cruises in the Mediterranean and to Greece. Port stops include Turkey, Malta, Italy, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia with an overnight in Istanbul.

Norwegian Epic will sail from Barcelona and Rome between May 2026 and October 2026. The cruises will offer longer days in port that range from 10 to 17 hours.

Norwegian Dawn will offer cruises from Lisbon and Barcelona between April 2026 and October 2026. The ship will have late night ports visits in Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, Spain.

Norwegian Gem will sail from Barcelona, Venice and Rome. The cruises from Italy will have no sea days and will visit a port every single day of the cruise. Destinations included on these sailings are Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.

Norwegian Pearl will island hop in Greece from May 2026 through October 2026.

Norwegian Sun will offer cruises to the Baltic from Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsinki. There will be few sea days with port stops on almost every night of these sailings.

Norwegian Sky will begin her second season in Europe on April 19, 2026 from Le Havre and Copenhagen. The ship will also visit the British Isles where the cruise line will make their maiden port stop in Portree, Scotland.

Norwegian Star will sail 10- and 11- night cruises to Iceland with the 11 day cruises featuring an overnight in Reykjavik.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the following:

“At NCL, we take pride in offering our guests various options to plan where they want to vacation. Whether they choose our seven-day sailings, longer immersive voyages, or cruises that begin and end in a new destination, we make it so our guests can vacation with ease with us from start to finish. From transportation, air programming and so much more, we strive to offer the best service all around.”