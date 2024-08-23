Lessons Learned: My Best Tips for Cruising with Senior Parents

My parents love reading my cruise articles. Each time one is published, I send the link to my dad and he loves to reminisce over our cruises throughout the years. I’m not sure how thrilled he will be about this one though.

My dad is 65 and qualifies for the free small drinks at Chick-Fil-A and everything that comes along with an AARP membership.

He could even get the coveted 5% off at Publix every Wednesday, but “I’m not going to shop there when it’s that busy and old people are there!”

Having said that, this article is not about him and my mother. It’s about all the “other” senior adult parents out there.

Medications

Unfortunately, the first item on this list includes an example. (insert eyeroll here) When I was 13, my family decided to take a road trip from Alabama to New Hampshire. It was two weeks in a pop-up camper with 4 adults and myself.

Roughly 15 minutes down the road, my grandfather discovered that he did not pack enough of his necessary medications for a two-week trip. At that moment, he decided, “Oh, I’ll just break them in half and I’ll be okay. I can stretch them out”.

I absolutely DO NOT recommend that anyone do that. It’s not responsible, nor is it safe. Be sure that your family members have all of their required medications and plenty of it before leaving on a cruise.

We can be frugal with some things cruise-wise, but not with potentially life-saving medications.

If Necessary, Plan for Accessibility and Special Diets

Many senior adults are just as mobile as their younger counterparts, while others are not. If you or your family member is in the latter category, be sure to plan ahead.

Cruise ships offer handicap accessible rooms, but they are limited in number. In fact, any cruise ship that sails in U.S. waters is required to adhere to ADA standards.

Accessible cabins usually contain a shower bench and wider spaces for wheelchairs to move. Book these rooms early if you need one.

If you need assistance with boarding, be sure to let a cruise line representative know as soon as you arrive at the port.

Many cruisers (senior adults or otherwise) have special dietary restrictions. Cruise lines can usually provide special diets like low-fat, vegetarian, low-carb, low-sugar, and low-cholesterol. Speak with the dining staff as early into the cruise as possible.

If you have additional concerns, contact your chosen cruise line ahead of time. Each cruise line has a dedicated accessibility department.

Give Yourself Extra Time

When cruising with your senior adult parents, be sure to give yourself extra time. If you fly beforehand, allot extra time for TSA screenings.

If your loved one has a defibrillator, pacemaker, or other implanted device, be sure they have their TSA notification card ready well in advance.

Once you get to the TSA area, things are likely to be rushed and sometimes confusing. Reduce the stress and give yourself plenty of time to navigate potential additional challenges.

If you are not flying beforehand, remember to keep the TSA notification card handy for the screening stations at the cruise terminal.

Many senior adults simply do not ambulate as quickly as they once did. Some of them prefer a slower pace to enjoy every moment. Either way, just give yourself some extra time. You’ll be glad you did.

Pack Wisely

A majority of cruisers pack traditional luggage and a carry-on bag. If you are traveling with senior adult parents be sure that their necessities are in their carry-on.

If they require medications throughout the day, make sure that their medication is accessible to them at all times.

Do not allow them to pack this in their luggage that will be delivered to the room later. Also, be sure they have ample room for Werther’s Originals and knitting supplies.

Remind your senior adult parents to pack no-slip shoes that they are accustomed to wearing. Cruises are no place to break in a new pair of velcro sneakers. It’s a great idea to pack socks with grippers on the bottom for the cabin.

Plan Appropriate Activities

Though possibly tempting, do not book an excursion on the Twister Jet Boat for you and your 85-year old parents.

They might not like it. Your parents might remove you from the will and their cardiologist might have a few choice words for you.

Ask your parents what interests them. Maybe they want a nice and relaxing day at the beach. My dad prefers an afternoon at Pancho’s Backyard in Cozumel over anything else.

I can’t suggest board games and card games enough. On our last cruise, we played several rounds of Phase 10 throughout the trip. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon and it works as a “cover” while you people watch.

Be Flexible

I cannot stress this last point enough. You may have every single day planned out in your mind. Just know that plans can easily change and that’s okay.

Your parents may wake up after a day in Cozumel and decide that they “overdid it” the day before and just want to relax all day. That’s okay! It’s vacation!

They may choose to eat in the dining room each evening, while you prefer the Lido. That’s okay! Be flexible.

I took my first cruise when I was 12 years old and I am 42 now. This journey to my parents becoming the senior adults I write about is surreal. I wouldn’t change a thing.

They have given me the opportunity to experience the things I have and I’m honored to still cruise with them today.

