Cruise Line Makes Changes to Upcoming Cruises Due to Political Unrest

A cruise line has made several changes to upcoming cruise itineraries due to political unrest in the Red Sea.

Celestyal Cruises has canceled their upcoming two-week repositioning cruise, “Ancient Athens to Dazzling Doha” on Celestyal Journey that was scheduled to depart on October 26, 2024. The cruise line said that political unrest in the Red Sea was the reason for needed itinerary changes.

The cruise ship will now sail a 34-night non-commercial cruise to Doha, bypassing the Red Sea, so the cruise line can uphold their commitment to a year-round program.

Since the ship will be arriving in Doha a few weeks later than scheduled, the first three “Desert Days” cruises from Doha on November 9, 16 and 23 have been canceled.

The ship will also sail a 34-night non-commercial cruise back to Athens in the spring of 2025. Because of this, Celestyal has canceled the March 22, 29 and April 5, 2025 sailings. These cruises were the first three “Heavenly Adriatic” of the season.

The repositioning cruise on March 8, 2025 has also been canceled.

The cruise ship’s maiden voyage in the Arabian Gulf has also been slightly modified and is now a “Desert Days & Qatar Grand Prix” cruise that will depart on November 30, 2024.

This cruise will be in Doha port for the first three days to cover the Qatar Grand Prix, travelling onto an overnight in Dubai Marina and also visiting Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The cruise line will now offer nine “Desert Days” voyages where guests can embark in Doha, Qatar, Abu Dhabi or Dubai, UAE.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, said the following regarding the cruise line’s decision to modify several sailings”

“We recently announced our full cruise program through March 2027 to build simplicity and assurance into our offering. In light of the current geopolitical climate in our original path of passage to this year’s winter season, we have decided to operate longer non-commercial repositioning sailings to and from Qatar. Celestyal Journey will continue to proudly homeport from Doha, Qatar from November 2024, for the next three winter seasons.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that today’s cancellation of a small number of our itineraries may have caused. Our impacted guests have all been offered alternative cruise options and/or reimbursement. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our global year-round operation in the Greek islands, Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf, and would like to thank our valued guests and trade partners for their understanding and support. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard Celestyal Journey for her inaugural Arabian Gulf season in late November this year.”

All guests who were booked on one of these canceled or modified cruises have been notified and provided with alternative cruises and reimbursement.

Commission to travel agents will still be paid out and they have been given updated information and guest rebooking options.