“It Is Our Choice”: Carnival Responds to Passenger’s Complaint on Automatic Tips

The issue of tipping on cruise ships can be a polarizing topic. And while cruise lines have recently added the cost of taxes and fees to advertised prices, gratuities are not typically shown in this price.

The main reason for this is that tips are voluntary. The amount you pay is up to you, although cruise lines recommend certain amounts depending on the type of cabin you book.

Daily gratuities are automatically added to your bill. You can have them removed if you feel the service was not up to par, but I recommend talking to the front desk about any issues before this step is taken.

Some cruise passengers also have automatic gratuities removed so they can pay the crew members in person with cash we ll.

But a recent comment on social media prompted Carnival’s Brand Ambassador to speak up and respond to criticism about the current tipping system.

An anonymous cruiser stated,

“If you stop your customers having the right to remove all gratuities then you would see an exodus like never before. I don’t concern myself about what the staff makes, how gratuities are divided up, or their workload. That’s between the employee and the employer. If I feel occasionally that someone deserves a gratuity I will give it to them. If not then I will not. It is our choice. It is not the cruise line to take away.”

Brand Ambassador John Heald’s sincere reply echoed the cruise line’s stance on tipping. He started by saying that “there are NO plans to to change anything.“

“The crew are always……so very grateful for all our wonderful guests do for them.

Many of the people who do remove their gratuities give the same or more in cash but yep, like this lady, some do not.” Heald stated on his Facebook page.

Heald went on to mention that it made him sad to hear about people wanting to remove tips for other reasons.

“If they have a legitimate reason to give nothing then of course they should not but, well, it would be dishonest of me not to say that it makes me sad to read this and to see people remove their gratuities and give the crew who have given their all nothing,” Heald said.

Some first-time cruisers don’t realize that when you remove tips from your bill you are hurting a lot of behind the scenes workers who do rely on these funds.

The argument about whether or not the cruise line itself should offer adequate compensation is a valid argument as well, but it does not solve the issue by hurting the very ones making a vacation at sea as memorable as possible.

Many of the comments were supportive of the cruise line’s stance on tipping.

“I don’t remove anything, and I’m happy to give additional. Personally, I don’t use MDR and due to dietary restrictions, rarely even eat on the ship. However, I am in the service industry and appreciate the team being available with huge smiles on their faces. To each their own, and I appreciate them whether I use the service or not,” one comment stated.

The social media post has almost 1,000 comments today alone as the issue of tipping on cruise ships and for service in general has been a hot topic lately.

