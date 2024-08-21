New Cruise Terminal in Port Canaveral is No Longer Happening

PortsNew Cruise Terminal in Port Canaveral is No Longer Happening

Ports

In a 4-1 vote the Board of Commissioners for Canaveral Port Authority have decided against plans for a new cruise terminal for North Cargo Berth 8.

The change in plans comes after state officials listened to concerns about the space industry and how the two industries have already faced logistical challenges.

Jerry Allender, a Port Authority commissioner, stated the difficulty of the decision.

Reversing the decision is not easy, but at the appropriate time, Mr. Chairman, I would be willing to make a motion regarding that matter,” Allender said.

Earlier this month the Florida Department of Commerce and DOT wrote a letter explaining that Port Canaveral “bears the responsibility of housing and supporting both” cruise tourism and the commercial space industry.

There was a growing concern that the new cruise terminal would interfere with launches and other aspects of the space industry.

The state’s Department of Commerce also questioned the commission’s decision to allocate an $8 million grant for a road project that would support the new terminal, stating that they would review the port’s compliance with the grant’s requirements.

Now the Port Authority has the issue of trying to handle larger cruise ships and risks losing vessels to other ports like Galveston.

As cruise ships have grown larger the cruise port has tried to keep up with demand both for these massive vessels and the growing demand for cruising in general.

Port Canaveral is currently the busiest cruise port in the world as its position for this status goes back and forth with PortMiami.

