Carnival Drops Popular Port of Bimini from 10 Sailings in 2025 and 2026

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests impacted by an itinerary change for Carnival Spirit for 2025-2026 sailings.

The Bahamian port of Bimini has been removed from 10 different sailings on the vessel, including sailing that range from November 8, 2025, to March of 2026.

The following sail dates on Carnival Spirit have had Bimini removed from the itinerary:

November 8, 2025

November 22,2025

December 6, 2025

December 20, 2025

December 28, 2025

January 31, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 28, 2026

March 14, 2026

March 28, 2026

These are all 8-night sailings on Carnival Spirit that are scheduled to sail out of Mobile, Alabama.

It should be noted that Bimini is still on itineraries for the ship’s 6-night voyages.

No reason has been stated for the port of call change, but most of the sailings will still be visiting the other scheduled ports on the itineraries, some of which include Princess Cays, Nassau, Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

The cruise line has stated that any guests who booked shore excursions on Bimini will see a full refund.

Built in 2000, Carnival Spirit is a 2,124-passenger vessel currently sailing out of Seattle for Alaska voyages.

The ship will move to Mobile’s cruise port in October of 2024 where it will offer a variety of durations for sailings until another Alaskan season in April of 2025.