Viking Adds Another River Ship in Egypt to Their Fleet

Viking, the world’s largest river cruise line, took delivery of another ship that is custom built for the Nile River in Egypt.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Viking took delivery of Viking Hathor in a ceremony that took place in Cairo. The ship will join sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Aton in offering the cruise line’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. Viking now has total of five ships sailing in Egypt.

The ship holds 82 guests in 41 cabins and has the same elegant Scandinavian design that Viking cruise ships are known for.

This 12-day itinerary starts with a three-night stay in a hotel in Cairo so guests can visit the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, or the Grand Egyptian Museum.

After the stay in Cairo, they will then fly to Luxor to visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding the ship for an eight night cruise on the Nile River.

Visits on the cruise include:

Tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens

Tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings

Excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna

Dendera Temple complex in Qena

Temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan

A Visit to a colorful Nubian village

After the cruise, guests will fly back to Cairo for one final night in a hotel.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Hathor to our award-winning river fleet. With its abundance of cultural treasures and ancient antiquities, Egypt has always been a destination of great interest to curious travelers, including our guests.

“We believe our ships are by far the most elegant vessels sailing the Nile River, and we look forward to introducing even more explorers to this fantastic destination in the years to come.”

Guests can extend their trip with a three-night stay in Istanbul or a four-night extension to Jordan, Dead Sea & Amman.