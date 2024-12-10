Norwegian Cancels 35 Cruises Sailing from Florida and LA

Norwegian Cruise Line is making more changes to cruise ship schedules that will impact four vessels with the cruise line.

These impacted cruise ships include Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Joy. These are all Breakaway-class ships with the cruise line.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Star would be moved to Tampa at the end of 2025 Norwegian Jewel was also redeployed to PortMiami amid the cancellations.

Now, 35 more cruises will be impacted by cancellations that include voyages from November of 2025 to April of 2026.

The cancelled cruises were set to depart from Port Canaveral, PortMiami, and Los Angeles.

Norwegian Bliss

This ship will see nine cancelled itineraries that include Panama Canal, West Coast, and Caribbean voyages that were scheduled between November 2025 and March 2026. However, several 7-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera in early 2026 were not affected by the cancellations.

Norwegian Encore

A variety of cruises on Norwegian Encore were cancelled which include Panama Canal and Caribbean sailings from Miami and Los Angeles between November 30, 2025 and January 16, 2026. Most 7-day Caribbean cruises out of PortMiami in early 2026 have not been impacted.

Norwegian Breakaway

Norwegian Breakaway will have 10 Bahamas cruises out of Port Canaveral cancelled in January and February 2026. Sailings out of New York with ports of call in The Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda were not impacted by the wave of cancellations. These sail dates are still scheduled in November and December 2025 and February through April 2026.

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Joy will have nine Caribbean cruises canceled, with some Bahamas sailings still scheduled. These sailings were out of Port Canaveral with sail dates between November 29, 2025 and April 11, 2026. 4-day Bahamas cruises and 7-day Caribbean cruises in November 2025 and January 2026 are not impacted by the changes.

Refunds for Impacted Passengers

All cruise passengers affected by these cancellations will receive a full refund in addition to a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 10% of the amount refunded.

Norwegian has not yet released the new itineraries for the impacted cruise ships. All four ships affected by this recent wave of cancellations are Breakaway-class vessels which can accommodate about 4,000 passengers.

Norwegian Breakaway, built in 2013, was the first of its class, and Norwegian Encore, built in 2019, is the last of the six ships in the class.