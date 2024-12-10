Carnival Renames Private Island, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay Ahead of Expansion

Carnival Corporation is renaming one of their private islands in The Bahamas ahead of a massive enhancements and expansion.

Half Moon Cay, an award winning private island from Holland America Line, will now be known as RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. The announcement was made by both Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line.

The two sister cruise lines are partnering on the enhancements that include a pier so more cruise ships can visit each day. The pier will allow Carnival Cruise Line’s largest ships, the Excel class, to visit the island.

The expansion is expected to start to be completed during the summer of 2026 and continue through the rest of the year. The cruise lines will release more details on new features at a later time.

Here is what we do know so far.

Cruise passengers will arrive at distinct welcome plazas on the island’s south and north sides, spanning over one mile of famous white-sand beach that Half Moon Cay is known for.

The newly developed north side will feature two lunch venues and a variety of island-themed bars.

There will also be a new tram service, making it easy for cruise passengers to get around.

In addition, lounging areas will be expanded, cabanas added and a new shore excursion pier on the north side will connect guests with recreational activities.

The south side will see a new beach club, updated lunch venues, and renovated facilities.

Both cruise lines will continue to visit the island and if a Holland America ship is in port, they will have dedicated use of the south side of the island.

Holland America cruise ships will tender on the south side while Carnival cruise ships will dock at the pier on the north side. The distance creates a natural separation between the two.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997.

“The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean.

“The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island’s pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience.”

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, added:

“Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination’s crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes.

“Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days.”

Cruise Fever will have all details on the expansion of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay when they are announced.