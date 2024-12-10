Beloved Princess Cruise Ship Back in Port Everglades

It might be the second oldest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, but Coral Princess is still one of the highest rated vessels with the cruise line.

And now she is back in Fort Lauderdale, Florida offering epic 16-day cruises that sail through the Panama Canal on voyages to California and back.

The 91,627 gross ton ship can accommodate 1,970 passengers and is a Panamax vessel, meaning she small enough to sail through the Panama Canal.

Though it was built in 2002, Coral Princess still gets high ratings from Princess cruisers, and the ship is a welcome site for regular passengers out of Port Everglades as the ship has not sailed from the port for three years.

The ship had been in Australia since a drydock in 2022 which updated the public areas and involved some general maintenance.

A 32-day cruise from Singapore brought the iconic vessel back to the U.S. on November 17, 2024.

Coral Princess is currently on a 16-day sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Long Beach. After sailing through the Panama Canal, the ship will visit Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico before arriving at the Long Beach cruise port on December 19.

Then the ship will sail back to Fort Lauderdale on another 16-sailing from the California cruise port that also cruises through the Panama Canal.

There are nine more Panama Canal cruises on the ship before a 23-day voyage from Port Everglades to Vancouver on April 26, 2024.

Then the Alaska cruise season begins for the intimate vessel. The ship will reposition to Vancouver, Canada and offer 7- and 14-night sailings to Alaska.