Cruise NewsWorld's Only Motorcycle Rally Cruise Includes Free Drinks and WiFi

World’s Only Motorcycle Rally Cruise Includes Free Drinks and WiFi

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

The world’s only motorcycle rally cruise, High Seas Rally, will set sail in November 2025 on a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean from Tampa, Florida.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Margaritaville at Sea's new ship

High Seas Rally will take place on Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship and will visit Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City and Costa Maya. The cruise will depart on November 2, 2025.

All guests who book the cruise will receive the following:

  • Complimentary drink package
  • Free WiFi
  • Theme nights
  • Private parties at every port
  • Epic pre-cruise party

As an added bonus, every High Seas Rally guest will automatically be entered to win a 2024 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide from Teddy Morse Harley-Davidson.

Entertainment Cruise Productions will also have several charity partners for the cruise. High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund, as well as veterans, through Wounded Warrior Project, will benefit from the sailing.

Both the High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project are supported by fundraisers and daily events throughout the cruise, including a Salute to Service day.

Although the sailing will not be a full ship charter, nearly half of the vessel is reserved soley for High Seas Rally guests.

Rates start at $1,870 per person based on double occupancy.

Greg Laubach, Executive Director at Entertainment Cruise Productions which produces High Seas Rally, gave the following statement:

“We’re always looking for ways to give our guests a week they’ll never forget. We are incredibly excited to provide the iconic vacation experience that only Margaritaville at Sea can deliver, while ensuring that every beloved High Seas Rally tradition remains onboard for our community to enjoy.

“We’re especially thrilled that this effort will allow us to enhance our support for the High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project.”

Amenities on the cruise ship include:

  • 3 pools
  • 4 incredible ports of call
  • 6 complimentary dining options
  • 7 specialty dining options
  • 13 bars and lounges
  • Margaritaville Casino
  • World-Class entertainment and events
  • St. Somewhere Spa and Salon

For more information on the world’s only biker rally cruise, you can visit HighSeasRally.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsWorld's Only Motorcycle Rally Cruise Includes Free Drinks and WiFi
Previous article
New Cruise Port Tax Delayed for Six Months
Next article
Beloved Princess Cruise Ship Back in Port Everglades

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved