World’s Only Motorcycle Rally Cruise Includes Free Drinks and WiFi

The world’s only motorcycle rally cruise, High Seas Rally, will set sail in November 2025 on a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean from Tampa, Florida.

High Seas Rally will take place on Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship and will visit Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City and Costa Maya. The cruise will depart on November 2, 2025.

All guests who book the cruise will receive the following:

Complimentary drink package

Free WiFi

Theme nights

Private parties at every port

Epic pre-cruise party

As an added bonus, every High Seas Rally guest will automatically be entered to win a 2024 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide from Teddy Morse Harley-Davidson.

Entertainment Cruise Productions will also have several charity partners for the cruise. High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund, as well as veterans, through Wounded Warrior Project, will benefit from the sailing.

Both the High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project are supported by fundraisers and daily events throughout the cruise, including a Salute to Service day.

Although the sailing will not be a full ship charter, nearly half of the vessel is reserved soley for High Seas Rally guests.

Rates start at $1,870 per person based on double occupancy.

Greg Laubach, Executive Director at Entertainment Cruise Productions which produces High Seas Rally, gave the following statement:

“We’re always looking for ways to give our guests a week they’ll never forget. We are incredibly excited to provide the iconic vacation experience that only Margaritaville at Sea can deliver, while ensuring that every beloved High Seas Rally tradition remains onboard for our community to enjoy.

“We’re especially thrilled that this effort will allow us to enhance our support for the High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project.”

Amenities on the cruise ship include:

3 pools

4 incredible ports of call

6 complimentary dining options

7 specialty dining options

13 bars and lounges

Margaritaville Casino

World-Class entertainment and events

St. Somewhere Spa and Salon

For more information on the world’s only biker rally cruise, you can visit HighSeasRally.com.