Newly Remodeled Cruise Port in Nassau Opens in 2 Weeks

The newly remodeled and transformed cruise port area in Nassau, Bahamas will officially open in two weeks on May 26, 2023.

With the addition of a new berth, and the refurbishment and repair of all piers, Nassau Cruise Port will be able to accommodate six cruise ships, per day. This includes up to three Icon-class ships, the largest class of ships in the world.

The new port will be a center for cultural expression and entertainment, celebrating the vibrant heritage and history of the 300-year-old city of Nassau.

The Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) opening marks a milestone moment for The Bahamas, as the expansion and revitalization of the port facilitates an increased capacity from 20,000 passengers per day to over 30,000 passengers per day – resulting in an anticipated four million cruise visitors by the end of 2023.

“After three years of planning, and three years of development and construction, we are so thrilled to be able to unveil the new Nassau Cruise Port to cruise passengers, tourists and the Bahamian community,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO and Director, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. “Nassau Cruise Port will proudly showcase the best of The Bahamas over its 11 acres of reimagined waterfront development, creating a new downtown Nassau destination. We want each and every visitor to have a remarkable, memorable experience in Nassau, and we are excited to proudly display Bahamian goods, culture and warm hospitality to our guests. Cruise tourism is a critical part of the Bahamian economy, and the cruise industry is equally dependent on The Bahamas. The Government of The Bahamas was cognizant of the material growth occurring in vessel size and quantity and the advantage that could be gained by undertaking a redevelopment and expansion of its cruise port infrastructure. As we unveil the new Nassau Cruise Port, the steady counsel of the Government of The Bahamas has ensured the project’s success. Additionally, the valuable support and input from the cruise industry, Bahamian and international capital markets, and the fundamental leadership and commitment of the GPH and NCP teams have ensured this project is a best in class. This is indeed a very proud moment.”

As part of the first phase of redevelopment, cruisers will be welcomed by a modern arrivals plaza, a Junkanoo museum featuring immersive experiences, authentic Bahamian retail and food and beverage outlets, an organized ground transportation area, a world-class amphitheater, event and entertainment experiences, state-of-the-art security technology, an art gallery and new green spaces.